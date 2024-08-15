GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Receives $1.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

GrafTech International stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd purchased 332,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $572,364.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,358,061 shares in the company, valued at $53,935,864.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 71.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

