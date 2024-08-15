GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Trims Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 210.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,002,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,123,542. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

