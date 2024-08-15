GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Trims Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,224 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.2 %

RDVY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.69. 545,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.48. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $59.07.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.