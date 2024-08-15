GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Trims Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HAL. Johnson Rice upgraded Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Insider Activity

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,816,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,532,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.