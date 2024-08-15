GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 571 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11,840.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 73,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 103,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,872,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,466,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

