GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 121 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 251.2% in the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27,873.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 40,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,660,476. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.51 and a 200-day moving average of $126.16. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The firm has a market cap of $286.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 21.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.58.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

