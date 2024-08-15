GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,173.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 519.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 334,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 280,819 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,917. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $29.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

