GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $377,205,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of General Mills by 22.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,118,000 after buying an additional 2,488,341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in General Mills by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of General Mills by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after buying an additional 654,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $70.40. 3,856,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $74.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

