GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 259.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 405.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Shares of BATS IAGG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.42. 242,935 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.89.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

