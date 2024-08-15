GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 900.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CACI International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.00.

CACI International Stock Performance

CACI stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $465.36. 6,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,775. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $302.21 and a 1-year high of $470.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

