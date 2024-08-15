GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,179,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,561 shares of company stock worth $40,585,963 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,156.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,854. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $769.19 and a one year high of $1,161.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,060.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $991.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,097.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.