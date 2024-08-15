GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 6,390 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,194,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,437,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ARM by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,926 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of ARM by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,346,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,065,000 after purchasing an additional 994,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARM stock traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $125.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,079,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,777,319. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $188.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.47.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARM. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

