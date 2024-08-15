GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 539 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000.

FTQI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.97. 70,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,299. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.40 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

