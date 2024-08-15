GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 369 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,108.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,541,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,830,000 after buying an additional 5,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,619,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,445,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,048,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,501,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,846,000 after acquiring an additional 143,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

PFF traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.66. 1,106,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185,272. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $32.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1606 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

