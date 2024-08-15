GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.60. 2,833,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,885. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.89.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.