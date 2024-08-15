GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.30. 73,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,825. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.52 and a 200 day moving average of $128.63. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $143.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3455 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.