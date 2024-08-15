GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $396,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,280 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,301,624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,404,161,000 after buying an additional 2,910,147 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $134,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309,644. The company has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average of $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.