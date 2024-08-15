GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $35,000 Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 262.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,714.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,341. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

