GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $288,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,511,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 243.2% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 497,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,564,000 after buying an additional 352,903 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,515,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 408.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 396,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,101,000 after acquiring an additional 318,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $24,861,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.21. 727,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,321. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.81.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

