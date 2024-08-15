GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,669,000 after acquiring an additional 116,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,635,000 after acquiring an additional 51,540 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,748,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,557,000 after acquiring an additional 462,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after acquiring an additional 803,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $127,945,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,462 shares of company stock worth $218,668 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.92. The stock had a trading volume of 531,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $92.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

