GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $238,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after buying an additional 47,681 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.99. 1,993,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,177,559. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $229.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.57.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

