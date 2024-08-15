GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $109,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.55. 912,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,056. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

