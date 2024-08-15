GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,129,000 after buying an additional 276,387 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,966,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,930,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,071,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.84. 616,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,283. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.38. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

