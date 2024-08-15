GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,930.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,174,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

F traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,978,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,191,836. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

