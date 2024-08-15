GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $248.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,394. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $268.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

