GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2024

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,645,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.11. 904,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,182. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $65.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.