GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,645,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.11. 904,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,182. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $65.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

