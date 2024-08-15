GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,148.4% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 767.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 69,526 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ATO traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.66. The stock had a trading volume of 725,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.38. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $132.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.