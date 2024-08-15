GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $11,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after acquiring an additional 518,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,990,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. DA Davidson dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.6 %

SJM traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.47. 137,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $147.48.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

