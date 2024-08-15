GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 3,665.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,647,000 after acquiring an additional 99,990 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.94.

NYSE CLX traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $144.11. The stock had a trading volume of 190,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,359. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $158.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

