GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 2,584 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for about 1.1% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 72.9% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,643 shares of company stock valued at $49,709,324 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.13.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $8.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,706,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $329.98 and its 200-day moving average is $322.11. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

