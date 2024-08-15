GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 2,378 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 855.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,008,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,230,000 after buying an additional 39,797 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,750,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,856,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,612,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,316,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,480,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.12. 54,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.79. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $82.40.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

