GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 1,252 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 593.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 419,487 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,274,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,858,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,665,000 after purchasing an additional 86,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,039,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TTE traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $67.94. 484,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,412. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

View Our Latest Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.