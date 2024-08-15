GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 2,747 Shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 1,706.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 39,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $853,000.

Get Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

PBD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,701. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.