GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 178 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,774,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,241,436. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

