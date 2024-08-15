Got Guaranteed Price Tops $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Got Guaranteed has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $7,583.08 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed launched on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Gotg%5FGroup)”

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

