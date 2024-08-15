Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
NASDAQ GTIM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. 7,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.86.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter.
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
