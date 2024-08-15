Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ GTIM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. 7,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.86.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Free Report ) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

