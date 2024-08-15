Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.11

Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 1646974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52.
About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.