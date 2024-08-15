Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Position Increased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JUST. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 81,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $863,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $509,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 101,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JUST traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.83. 13,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,217. The company has a market cap of $362.62 million, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average is $74.98. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.46 and a 52 week high of $80.97.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

