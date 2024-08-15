Gold Royalty’s (GROY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.75 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 338.93% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GROY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd.
Gold Royalty Stock Performance
Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 484.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gold Royalty will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Royalty
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 101.9% during the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 83,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 41,899 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 11.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,662,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after buying an additional 709,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 62.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 32,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.
About Gold Royalty
Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC.
