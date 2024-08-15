Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives $15.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Gogo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gogo

Gogo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $6.90 on Thursday. Gogo has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Gogo had a return on equity of 229.65% and a net margin of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 134,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,108,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,805 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gogo

(Get Free Report

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.