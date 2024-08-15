Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $611-617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.37 million. Globant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.500 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.28.

Shares of GLOB traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.37. The stock had a trading volume of 526,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,055. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.17. Globant has a twelve month low of $151.68 and a twelve month high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.72 million. Analysts forecast that Globant will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

