Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.95

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.95 and last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 87692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.54.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

