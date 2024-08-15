Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the July 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

CATH stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.45. 24,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,834. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.28. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $49.89 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The company has a market cap of $895.75 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATH. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

