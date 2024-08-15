Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GLBE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19. Global-E Online has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global-E Online will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Global-E Online by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global-E Online by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 18.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

