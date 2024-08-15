Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Announces Earnings Results

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. Global-E Online’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Global-E Online updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
Global-E Online Stock Performance
Shares of Global-E Online stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,546. Global-E Online has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $42.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLBE. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.82.
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global-E Online
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.