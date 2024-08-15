Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group lowered shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LAND. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAND

Gladstone Land Stock Down 0.6 %

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.40 million, a P/E ratio of 226.67, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 933.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Land

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 3,910.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth about $138,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.