Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.12

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$58.12 and last traded at C$57.70, with a volume of 182745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.83%.

In other news, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total value of C$161,200.13. In other news, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total value of C$161,200.13. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 28,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$1,119,222.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,063 shares of company stock worth $3,358,528. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

