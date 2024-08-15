GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised GeoVax Labs to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised GeoVax Labs to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on GeoVax Labs in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

GeoVax Labs stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GeoVax Labs will post -7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 91.38% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

