George Weston (TSE:WN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $219.28

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$219.28 and last traded at C$219.08, with a volume of 14473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$214.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, George Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$229.67.

Get George Weston alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WN

George Weston Stock Up 1.8 %

George Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$203.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$189.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$196.94, for a total transaction of C$984,715.00. In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$218.50, for a total value of C$32,775.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$196.94, for a total value of C$984,715.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,911 shares of company stock worth $2,990,208. 58.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.