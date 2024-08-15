General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GIS. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.71.

General Mills Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $70.40 on Monday. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 40,324 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 130,555.3% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 257,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,283,000 after purchasing an additional 257,194 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile



General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

